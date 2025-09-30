Tariffs Imposed on Wood Products

On Sept. 29, President Donald J. Trump signed a proclamation invoking Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 (Act) to impose tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products to bolster American industry and protect national security.

The proclamation imposes a 10 percent global tariff on imports of softwood lumber, a 25 percent global tariff on certain upholstered furniture, which will increase to 30 percent on January 1, and a 25 percent global tariff on kitchen cabinets and vanities, which will increase to 50 percent on January 1.

The proclamation also gave special rates for several countries.