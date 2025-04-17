SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Student Work Exhibit Opens at the Messler Gallery

“Current Student Work” opens at the Messler Gallery of the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship in Rockport, Maine, on Friday, April 18. The exhibition, which runs through May 28, features furniture…

Woodshop News Staff
"The Case" by Wesley Terrell. Courtesy of Messler Gallery

“Current Student Work” opens at the Messler Gallery of the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship in Rockport, Maine, on Friday, April 18.

The exhibition, which runs through May 28, features furniture and furnishings by students in the school’s flagship Nine-month Comprehensive program.

The Nine-month Comprehensive program is designed for aspiring professional furniture makers and dedicated amateurs who seek in-depth training at the highest standard of excellence, according to the school.

Learn more at woodschool.org.

Woodshop News Staff
