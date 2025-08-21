SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Stiles Marks 60 years of Serving North American Manufacturers

Stiles Marks 60 years of Serving North American Manufacturers

Stiles Machinery is commemorating 60 years of leadership in the North American woodworking machinery market. Founded in 1965, the company has grown from a regional supplier into a nationwide solutions and service partner for manufacturers of all sizes and industries.

“This milestone is a testament to our people and the partners who have grown with us,” said Barry Kellar, President of Stiles Machinery. “Sixty years in this industry doesn’t happen by accident. Our customers, manufacturers, dealers, and employees have helped us adapt, innovate, and deliver decade after decade.

“As we recognize six decades, our commitment remains the same: help manufacturers run smarter, safer, and more efficiently. That means continuing to invest in the right people, training, and support that Stiles is known for.”

Learn more at stilesmachinery.com.

