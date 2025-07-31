Stiles Machinery Partners with Powell Valley Millwork

Stiles Machinery announces a recent agreement with Powell Valley Millwork (a division of CPMC) which includes the installation of a System TM finger-jointer line, Kentwood automatic molder cell, and two Makor Prime lines at Powell Valley Millwork's two manufacturing facilities in Kentucky.

The System TM finger-jointer line is designed to streamline production processes and enhance efficiency in the manufacturing of high-quality wood products. The Kentwood automatic molder cell offers precision and versatility in shaping wood materials, while the Makor Prime lines provide advanced finishing solutions for a flawless end result, the company said.

"We are excited to partner with Powell Valley Millwork and provide them with cutting-edge equipment that will elevate their production capabilities," Daniel Murphy, Regional Director for Stiles Machinery, said in a statement. "Our team is dedicated to delivering top-of-the-line solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact these new installations will have on Powell Valley Millwork's operations."