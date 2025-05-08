Stiles Adds New HOMAG CNC Drilling and Dowel Insertion Machine

Features include three individually selectable horizontal drill spindles; machine-controlled side and center fences for enhanced flexibility; motorized control of X, Y, and Z axes four to eight individually adjusting clamping cylinder; up to two doweling systems for automated insertion of various dowel diameters; barcode reading with a cordless scanner, and the IntelliGuide LED operator guidance system.

“This machine has been designed to meet the evolving needs of modern shops, ensuring that it can handle anything thrown at it and do it efficiently,” David McFarland, Stiles’CNC Senior Project Manager, said in a statement. “By manufacturing and assembling these machines here in the US, we can customize and quality check them right here in our Grand Rapids facility and ship them directly to the customer, resulting in dependable machines fully calibrated to offer precision and reliability from day one.”