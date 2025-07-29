Sonoma Forge Partners with Littlebranch Farm

Sonoma Forge, a manufacturer of luxury plumbing fixtures, has partnered with natural wood furniture maker, Littlebranch Farm. Together, they’ve created a series of bath vanities that speak to the growing “rustic luxury” design trend.

“Characterized by the use of natural materials to create a soothing sense of calm and serenity, the trend merges raw, organic textures with refined craftsmanship to create timeless, artisanal spaces,” the company explained.

"Likewise, the blend of Sonoma Forge’s industrial chic faucets with hand-carved salvaged wood vanities from Littlebranch Farm, reflects this concept. The result is a selection of one-of-a-kind vanities that bring a sense of warmth and grounded elegance into today’s bath interiors.”