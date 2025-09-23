SNX Presents Two Mar-Bel Slitters

SNX Technologies introduced the SLTR-700 Mar-Bel by SNX Slitter the 2025 AWFS Fair in July, gaining “hope and anticipation from viewers after hurricane Ian impaired Mar-Bel’s ability to continue manufacturing in September 2022,” the company said.

“This month, SNX is debuting yet another slitter, the MLS-12, which is a powerful multi-cut slitter capable of producing up to 10 precision cuts in a single pass. It features a 12” open-ended throat and a customizable spacer-based shaft system.

“This machine is ideal for high-throughput laminate processing and panel fabrication. Its self-feeding operation, dust-free performance, and die-based cutting system ensures smooth, accurate results with minimal maintenance — making it a smart choice for both large manufacturers and adaptable custom shops.”