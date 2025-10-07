SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Rubio Monocoat, Festool hold a Fundraising Build-Off

Rubio Monocoat USA and Festool USA sponsored the Tampa Build-Off 2025 at the Florida School of Woodwork. During the two-and-a-half-day event, two teams of skilled craftspeople made furniture pieces for…

Woodshop News Editors

Rubio Monocoat USA and Festool USA sponsored the Tampa Build-Off 2025 at the Florida School of Woodwork. During the two-and-a-half-day event, two teams of skilled craftspeople made furniture pieces for a raffle to support aspiring woodworkers.

Team 1, comprised of Keith Johnson, Ronnie Fulton, Nolan Thompson and Michael Hale, constructed a bar-themed console, named the Heritage Console.

Team 2, featuring Alex Dolese, Bud Farmer, Chris Huguet, Justin Ascherman, and Cameron Fulton, created a wall-hung whiskey cabinet, called Oak & Ember.

In addition to the custom builds, raffle packages from Rubio Monocoat and Festool are also available. All proceeds will benefit Friends of the Florida School of Woodwork, the school’s nonprofit organization that provides scholarships for individuals pursuing education and skill development in woodworking.

Raffle tickets can be purchased through Oct. 10, 2025, at https://bit.ly/3WqPjJo.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;