Rubio Monocoat, Festool hold a Fundraising Build-Off

Rubio Monocoat USA and Festool USA sponsored the Tampa Build-Off 2025 at the Florida School of Woodwork. During the two-and-a-half-day event, two teams of skilled craftspeople made furniture pieces for a raffle to support aspiring woodworkers.

In addition to the custom builds, raffle packages from Rubio Monocoat and Festool are also available. All proceeds will benefit Friends of the Florida School of Woodwork, the school’s nonprofit organization that provides scholarships for individuals pursuing education and skill development in woodworking.