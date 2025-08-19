Rockler adds New Production Stop

Rockler Woodworking & Hardware introduces its new Production Stop for the company’s Miter Saw Fence System.

“Designed exclusively for our Miter Saw Fence System (model 69003, sold separately) to set up repeated cuts, this rugged stop slides in the front T-slot and locks in place with an Easy-to-Grip 4-Star Knob,” the company explains.

"The precise edges of its black sides overlap the angled tape measure on the fence rail to mark pinpoint cutoff settings. The sides also feature interlocking teeth that mate with teeth in the rails to prevent the tips of mitered workpieces from slipping behind the stop and affecting measurement accuracy.”