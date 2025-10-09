SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Richelieu Adds Open Storage Systems

Richelieu Hardware introduces a range of new open storage systems, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern interiors for both commercial and residential concepts. “With the rising popularity of…

Richelieu Hardware introduces a range of new open storage systems, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern interiors for both commercial and residential concepts.

"With the rising popularity of open concept living, designers, architects, builders, and homeowners are seeking flexible, visually appealing solutions that prioritize accessibility, aesthetics and smart space management,” the company explained.

"From the boutique-inspired VERTIKO storage system and the LOGO III modular closet system to the YOUK ladder-style shelving units and modular LIBERTA system with interchangeable pieces for floor-to-ceiling storage, these new lines speak directly to this trend.”

Learn more at richelieu.com.

