Richelieu Adds Grey Interior Finishes

Richelieu introduces an array of kitchen storage systems and accessories available in a palette of grey finishes. “While white interiors have long been a mainstay in European-made kitchen cabinetry, grey…

Woodshop News Editors

Richelieu introduces an array of kitchen storage systems and accessories available in a palette of grey finishes.

"While white interiors have long been a mainstay in European-made kitchen cabinetry, grey is quickly becoming a signature neutral that offers a clean-feeling aesthetic and timeless appeal. With grey interiors, the inside of kitchen cabinets can now look just as good as the outside,” the company explained.

“With gray hues available for everything from sliding pantries and pull-out shelves to interior accessories such as utensil dividers and anti-slip deco mats to stylish decorative hardware, Richelieu’s grey finishes allow designers, architects, and homeowners to personalize kitchen interiors without compromising functionality.”

Learn more at richelieu.com.

