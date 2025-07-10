Rev-A-Shelf partners with InnovaShelf

Rev-A-Shelf has acquired all rights to the InnovaShelf floating shelf and cabinet bracket systems.

“This strategic acquisition follows the formal partnership between Rev-A-Shelf and InnovaShelf,” the company said in a July 8 statement. “Starting August 1st, 2025, as part of this agreement, all orders and distribution of InnovaShelf branded products will now be handled exclusively through Rev-A-Shelf.”

"This acquisition reinforces our commitment to expanding thoughtfully engineered solutions for both homeowners and industry professionals," said Steve Jones Jr., General Manager of Rev-A-Shelf. “The InnovaShelf bracket systems is a natural complement to our Omega National Products by Rev-A-Shelf line of wood floating shelves, and we are excited to fully integrate it into our offering.”