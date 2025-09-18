REHAU Adds Full Rauvisio House Line to Material Bank

REHAU announces that its full range of Rauvisio House surface lines is now available on Material Bank, providing architects and designers with a fast, convenient way to explore and request samples of various finishes.

Through Material Bank, users can order Rauvisio samples in gloss, matte, crystal, natural and metallic finishes free of charge. Samples arrive in one box and are delivered the next morning when ordered by midnight, the company said in a statement.

“We’re excited to provide architects and designers with a simple, efficient way to search for and order samples by featuring our Rauvisio House lines on Material Bank,” added Jesse Collins, director of marketing and communications at REHAU. “Material Bank is an incredible resource for the design community. Whether you need samples for a last-minute meeting or want to keep your project moving, this platform helps you get what you need quickly and easily.”