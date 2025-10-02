RazorGage Unveils a New Logo
RazorGage, a source for automated positioning and cutting products, presents a new logo as part of a new branding initiative to reflect the company’s evolution, innovation, and commitment to designing industrial-grade machinery that is intuitive to use yet is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the customer.
“This new logo is more than just a design change,” said Grant Simpson, co-owner Technical Services Inc. which manufactures the RazorGage line of products. “It’s a symbol of our past contributions, our forward momentum, and our commitment to improvement. We’re embracing who we’ve become while staying true to the values that got us here.”
RazorGage is also updating its visual identity across all platforms, including its website, marketing materials, and dealer websites.