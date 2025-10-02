RazorGage Unveils a New Logo

RazorGage, a source for automated positioning and cutting products, presents a new logo as part of a new branding initiative to reflect the company’s evolution, innovation, and commitment to designing industrial-grade machinery that is intuitive to use yet is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the customer.

“This new logo is more than just a design change,” said Grant Simpson, co-owner Technical Services Inc. which manufactures the RazorGage line of products. “It’s a symbol of our past contributions, our forward momentum, and our commitment to improvement. We’re embracing who we’ve become while staying true to the values that got us here.”