SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Precision Drive Systems hires Brian Barefoot as Sales Engineer

Precision Drive Systems (PDS), a provider of precision motor spindles, engineering support, and repair services near Charlotte, N.C., has announced the hiring of Brian Barefoot as a Sales Engineer for…

Woodshop News Editors

Precision Drive Systems (PDS), a provider of precision motor spindles, engineering support, and repair services near Charlotte, N.C., has announced the hiring of Brian Barefoot as a Sales Engineer for new engineered products and services.

“The depth of his experience in business development, engineered machine solutions, and automation makes Brian a valuable addition to the PDS team,” said Robert Turk, President of PDS, in a statement.

“His impressive track record and success in machine-building, system automation, and integration will spark demand for our VibeAid, Spindle Health Information Monitoring System, and PrecisionCare solutions. Brian will help us identify both rebuild services and new spindle opportunities and quickly become a trusted advisor to PDS customers.”

Learn more at  spindlerepair.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;