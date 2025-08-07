Precision Drive Systems hires Brian Barefoot as Sales Engineer

Precision Drive Systems (PDS), a provider of precision motor spindles, engineering support, and repair services near Charlotte, N.C., has announced the hiring of Brian Barefoot as a Sales Engineer for new engineered products and services.

“The depth of his experience in business development, engineered machine solutions, and automation makes Brian a valuable addition to the PDS team,” said Robert Turk, President of PDS, in a statement.

“His impressive track record and success in machine-building, system automation, and integration will spark demand for our VibeAid, Spindle Health Information Monitoring System, and PrecisionCare solutions. Brian will help us identify both rebuild services and new spindle opportunities and quickly become a trusted advisor to PDS customers.”