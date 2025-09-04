Parksite Promotes Bob Higgins to President

Parksite, a building material distributor with 21 locations, has announced the appointment of Bob Higgins to President.

“With close to 21 years of proven leadership with Parksite, including the past five as Senior Vice President of Sales, Bob is a natural fit”, George Pattee, the company’s chairman, said in a statement.

“His deep industry knowledge, proven background, and strong relationships make him exceptionally well-suited to lead Parksite. With his insights, leadership, and experience, he is positioned to drive growth and create lasting value for our associate-owners who are our shareholders.”

Parksite’s current CEO, Ron Heitzman, has announced his retirement after 25 years with the company.