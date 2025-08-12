SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Palmgren Offers Two Saws in One

Palmgren presents the vertical wood/metal bandsaw, model 9683118, for cutting a variety of materials including wood, plastic, composites, ferrous and nonferrous metals. “The saw features a unitized welded steel frame…

Woodshop News Editors

Palmgren presents the vertical wood/metal bandsaw, model 9683118, for cutting a variety of materials including wood, plastic, composites, ferrous and nonferrous metals.

“The saw features a unitized welded steel frame construction with cast blade wheels and a large ground cast iron worktable that tilts up to 45 degrees,” the company explained.

“Its hinged wheel covers, and convenient blade tensioning wheel provide for easy accessibility and enable fast blade changing and adjustments.”

Learn more at palmgren.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;