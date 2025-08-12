Palmgren Offers Two Saws in One

Palmgren presents the vertical wood/metal bandsaw, model 9683118, for cutting a variety of materials including wood, plastic, composites, ferrous and nonferrous metals.

“The saw features a unitized welded steel frame construction with cast blade wheels and a large ground cast iron worktable that tilts up to 45 degrees,” the company explained.

“Its hinged wheel covers, and convenient blade tensioning wheel provide for easy accessibility and enable fast blade changing and adjustments.”