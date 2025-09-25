Osborne Wood Products Remembers Visionary Founder

Osborne Wood Products is saddened to share the news of founder Leon Osborne’s passing on Sept. 22.

“Leon Albert Osborne, 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones,” the company said in a statement. “He was born on July 13, 1954, in Bristol, Conn. Leon graduated from North Georgia Technical College with a degree in woodworking and from Oral Roberts University of Oklahoma with a degree in Biblical Literature.

“Together with his wife, Janice, he founded Osborne Wood Products Inc. in 1979 and guided its growth into a nationally recognized supplier of wood components serving the kitchen and bath and furniture industries. He was involved in every aspect of the business from the very beginning. He navigated decades of challenges to form the trusted company that exists today. His involvement was imperative to the company’s continued success.

“Leon was passionate about his family, his business, traveling, and organic gardening. He will be remembered for his generosity, his joy, and his unwavering commitment to his faith. Leon cared deeply about many things, but he always prioritized relationships with those around him. Countless stories exist showcasing Leon’s selflessness towards his family, friends, employees, business partners and community members.