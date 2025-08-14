SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Osborne Adds to Tambour Panel Collection

Osborne Wood Products has added three larger sizes to its selection of flexible wooden tambour panels.

Woodshop News Editors

Osborne Wood Products has added three larger sizes to its selection of flexible wooden tambour panels.

“Our three most popular tambour profiles are available in both the 48” length and now a 93” length,” the company said.

“These panels are still 12” in width and they are offered in five different ready-to-finish wood species. The flexible backing allows the panels to be applied to flat or curved surfaces with ease.

Learn more at osbornewood.com.

