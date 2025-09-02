NorthPoint adds Unfinished Option

NorthPoint Cabinetry from Hardware Resources has expanded its product offering to include QuickBuild unfinished cabinets with a Catalina Shaker door style.

“We’re excited to offer an unfinished option within NorthPoint Cabinetry that empowers our customers to personalize cabinetry to any paint or stain their clients prefer,” Jami Harmon, the company’s senior director of product management, said in a statement.

“This gives designers and dealers the ability to deliver a custom look without the added cost or extended lead times of traditional custom cabinetry, an additional tool to meet their clients’ unique vision.”