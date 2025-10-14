New Wall-Mount HEPA Cyclone Dust Collector from Grizzly

Grizzly Industrial introduces a new cyclone dust collector with a space-saving wall-mount design, plus HEPA filtration to minimize airborne dust.

Its two-stage separator diverts large debris into a collection drum, prolonging filter life and making disposal easy, all with quiet operation as low as 73 dB—ideal for small shops and garage setups, the company said.

“We developed the G0990 for woodworkers who need real HEPA-level filtration but don’t have the floor space for a large dust collection system,” added Pat Raynor, product manager for Grizzly Industrial. “With two-stage separation, a wall-mount design, and 110-voly power, it’s ideal for serious hobbyists and small shops that want cleaner air without sacrificing space.”