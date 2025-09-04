New T-Glide Advance Rip Fence from SawStop

SawStop introduces the T-Glide Advance rip fence, available in two sizes to fit the company’s Industrial Cabinet Saw, Professional Cabinet Saw, and Contractor Saw.

This new fence features a “tall” mode to function as a standard rip fence and “low” mode where it can extend below the blade guard for narrow rip cuts.

It also has dovetail-shaped groove in the tall face, which provides a place to attach accessories, such as feather boards or hold-downs. It can be used with two included dovetail sliders to mount jigs, such as a sacrificial fence or a tall fence.

“We are very excited about this new fence. It’s a joy to use and makes woodworking easier and more fun,” said SawStop CEO Matt Howard. “Once you see what it’s capable of, you’ll want one for your saw. And because it fits on our T-Glide rails, you can be building with your new fence just a few minutes after opening the box.”