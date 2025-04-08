New Rolling Drawer Tool Box from Milwaukee

"The Rolling Drawer Tool Box features quick one-handed opening which provides easy access to tools stored in the base of a PackOut stack, allowing for maximum productivity on the jobsite," the company explains.

“With a 250-pound weight capacity, the Rolling Drawer Tool Box is able to store a variety of heavy tools and materials. For additional organization, the PackOut Rolling Drawer Tool Box includes the most versatile set of dividers for easy customization, and are compatible with PackOut Tool Box attachments. Milwaukee PackOut allows users to fully customize their storage with over 125 solutions to utilize across the jobsite, in transit, and in the shop.”