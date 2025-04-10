New President at Timesavers

Timesavers, a provider of industrial sanding and finishing solutions, announces the promotion of Paul Ostlund to President. Ostlund previously served as Vice President of the company since joining in 2022.

“Paul’s promotion to President is a reflection of the vision, discipline, and customer-first mindset he brings to the role,” the company said in a statement. “As Timesavers looks ahead, Paul’s leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation and sustaining our reputation as a trusted partner to manufacturers worldwide.”

“I’m honored to step into the role of President at such a pivotal time for Timesavers,” said Ostlund. “We have an exceptional team, a strong legacy, and a clear path forward. I look forward to building on our momentum and continuing to serve our customers with excellence.”