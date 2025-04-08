SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Pancake Compressor from Metabo HPT

Metabo HPT introduces the EC711S, a six-gallon, 165 psi pancake compressor designed for power and efficiency, according to the company. The compressor features a “1.0 running horsepower motor. It delivers…

Woodshop News Staff

Metabo HPT introduces the EC711S, a six-gallon, 165 psi pancake compressor designed for power and efficiency, according to the company.

The compressor features a "1.0 running horsepower motor. It delivers an impressive 2.8 cfm at 90 psi and 3.7 cfm at 40 psi, making it ideal for a wide range of applications<” the company explains.

“Equipped with a belt-driven, oil-free motor, the EC711S requires minimal maintenance, allowing you to stay focused on your work. Its two 1/4” universal quick-connect fittings make it easy to switch between nailers, from a 23-gauge pin nailer to a 15-gauge finish nailer. With an impressive 46-second tank recovery time, downtime between cycles is drastically reduced, enhancing overall productivity.

“Despite its powerful performance, the EC711S operates at a quiet 73 dB, making it one of the quieter options available. Weighing just 38.5 lbs., it is lightweight and portable, allowing for easy transport around any job site or home workspace.”

Learn more at metabo-hpt.com.

