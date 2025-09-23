New Oscillating Drum Sander from Grizzly

Grizzly Industrial introduces the 11" Benchtop Oscillating Drum Sander, model G0404, featuring an open-end design to accommodate workpieces up to 22" wide and 3" thick.

“This benchtop oscillating drum sander uses side-to-side movement for fine sanding without sandpaper clogging and heat buildup, which can damage workpieces,” the company explained.

“Dual sanding modes provide the adjustability needed for smooth finishes on any workpiece type, and the open-end design offers the ability to sand workpieces up to 22" wide without taking up valuable floor space like other drum sanders.”