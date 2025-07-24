New Mobile Router Table Workstation from Grizzly

“Grizzly Industrial takes a unique approach to workshop efficiency with the launch of the T34243 Mobile Router Table Workstation,” the company explained. “This multi-purpose unit combines accurate routing, convenient mobility, and accessible storage in a complete package.”

"With features like dual dust collection, side and undercabinet storage, and a premium aluminum fence, this workstation is not just another router table, it's a complete experience. And not to mention, it rolls easily out of the way when not in use." added Pat Raynor, Product Manager for Grizzly Industrial.