New Mobile Router Table Workstation from Grizzly

Grizzly Industrial introduces the new Mobile Router Table Workstation, which offers a combination of precision, storage, and portability for small shops. “Grizzly Industrial takes a unique approach to workshop efficiency…

Woodshop News Editors

Grizzly Industrial introduces the new Mobile Router Table Workstation, which offers a combination of precision, storage, and portability for small shops.

“Grizzly Industrial takes a unique approach to workshop efficiency with the launch of the T34243 Mobile Router Table Workstation,” the company explained. “This multi-purpose unit combines accurate routing, convenient mobility, and accessible storage in a complete package.”

"With features like dual dust collection, side and undercabinet storage, and a premium aluminum fence, this workstation is not just another router table, it's a complete experience. And not to mention, it rolls easily out of the way when not in use."    added Pat Raynor, Product Manager for Grizzly Industrial.

Learn more at grizzly.com.

