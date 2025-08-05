SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New Mobile Base from Rockler

Rockler Woodworking & Hardware introduces a new heavy-duty mobile base with 5” casters and an expandable frame. “With 5” smooth-rolling urethane casters, a 1,000-lb. load capacity, kick-action caster locks and…

Woodshop News Editors

Rockler Woodworking & Hardware introduces a new heavy-duty mobile base with 5'' casters and an expandable frame.

“With 5'' smooth-rolling urethane casters, a 1,000-lb. load capacity, kick-action caster locks and an expandable frame, this rugged mobile base will make nearly any stationary tool moveable without straining your back,” the company explains.

“Its steel frame adjusts from 18'' x 18'' up to 28'' x 28'' in 1'' increments and raises the tool approximately 1'' from the floor. Stretcher bars attach to the corner caster platforms with heavy-duty carriage bolts and nuts. The corner caster platforms have pre-machined holes for attaching tools or a plywood panel. Two front casters swivel 360 degrees for responsive steering capability. All four casters lock for maximum stability.”

The mobile base sells for $259.99. Extension stretcher sets are also available. Learn more at rockler.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;