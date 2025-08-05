New Mobile Base from Rockler

“With 5'' smooth-rolling urethane casters, a 1,000-lb. load capacity, kick-action caster locks and an expandable frame, this rugged mobile base will make nearly any stationary tool moveable without straining your back,” the company explains.

“Its steel frame adjusts from 18'' x 18'' up to 28'' x 28'' in 1'' increments and raises the tool approximately 1'' from the floor. Stretcher bars attach to the corner caster platforms with heavy-duty carriage bolts and nuts. The corner caster platforms have pre-machined holes for attaching tools or a plywood panel. Two front casters swivel 360 degrees for responsive steering capability. All four casters lock for maximum stability.”