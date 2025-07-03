SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Jules Collection from Jeffrey Alexander

Jeffrey Alexander by Hardware Resources introduces the Jules Collection of decorative hardware, created to bring a new level of sophistication to any space.

“The Jules Collection is a striking blend of architectural refinement and classic allure,” the company explains. “Its softly tapered bar and sleek pedestal foot create a sophisticated focal point for cabinets and furniture.”

The collection includes six standard pull lengths, a coordinating knob, and two appliance handle sizes, all available in five finishes.

Learn more at hardwareresources.com.

