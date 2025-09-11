New Ivan Collection from Jeffrey Alexander

Jeffrey Alexander by Hardware Resources has unveiled the Ivan Collection of decorative hardware.

“Designed to complement Mid-Century Modern and Scandinavian-inspired spaces, Ivan brings a refined yet versatile aesthetic to today’s interiors,” the company explained.

“Each pull in the Ivan Collection features a soft rounded grip that merges comfort with streamlined simplicity, enhancing its harmonious appeal. With five standard pull lengths, two appliance handle sizes, and five contemporary finishes, Ivan offers endless design flexibility. A minimalist’s dream, Ivan delivers understated sophistication while bringing timeless character to modern cabinetry and furniture.”