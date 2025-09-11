SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New Ivan Collection from Jeffrey Alexander

Jeffrey Alexander by Hardware Resources has unveiled the Ivan Collection of decorative hardware. “Designed to complement Mid-Century Modern and Scandinavian-inspired spaces, Ivan brings a refined yet versatile aesthetic to today’s…

Woodshop News Editors

Jeffrey Alexander by Hardware Resources has unveiled the Ivan Collection of decorative hardware.

“Designed to complement Mid-Century Modern and Scandinavian-inspired spaces, Ivan brings a refined yet versatile aesthetic to today’s interiors,” the company explained.

“Each pull in the Ivan Collection features a soft rounded grip that merges comfort with streamlined simplicity, enhancing its harmonious appeal. With five standard pull lengths, two appliance handle sizes, and five contemporary finishes, Ivan offers endless design flexibility. A minimalist’s dream, Ivan delivers understated sophistication while bringing timeless character to modern cabinetry and furniture.”

Learn more at hardwareresources.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;