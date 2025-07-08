New Freehand Guard from Woodpeckers

Northeast Ohio tool manufacturer, Woodpeckers, presents the new Freehand Guard which quickly mounts to any Woodpeckers router lift and enhances safety while also removing over 90 percent of the shavings, according to the company.

"Often, when freehand routing, the fence can get in the way, leaving the bit fully exposed. Woodpeckers Freehand Guard lets you work safer and cleaner,” the company said.

“The new and improved Freehand Guard is an update to their original version from a few years ago. This injection-molded version accommodates thicker material up to 1-3/4". Like the original design, the opening directs the chips towards the dust port and provides two fulcrum points to start the cut, much like a starter pin. A crystal-clear acrylic guard keeps your hands away from the bit without obstructing the view. The dust port efficiently removes the chips and is compatible with both 2-1/2" dust collection hose and 2-1/4" shop vac hose.”