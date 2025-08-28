SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Flooring Knee Pads from Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool introduces the Dynamic Flooring Knee Pads featuring an abrasion-resistant curved cap that reduces pressure points.

“Our Dynamic Flooring Knee Pads are designed to be comfortably worn all day,” the company explained.

"The curved cap reduces overall pressure points on the knee, shin, ankles, and feet. The knee pad is made with lightweight foam to extend the amount of time worn. The non-marring cap is durable enough to be used on any surface but will not damage any floors.”

