New EZ VFD Line from Dart Controls
Dart Controls introduces the EZ VFD, a family of variable frequency drives for 1/4 to 2 hp applications. “These feature-rich models are designed for ease of installation and usage,” the…
Dart Controls introduces the EZ VFD, a family of variable frequency drives for 1/4 to 2 hp applications.
“These feature-rich models are designed for ease of installation and usage,” the company explains. "With no parameters, they are plug-and-play for most applications and include easily adjusted trimpots for fine-tuning. Dual voltage input (115V/230VAC, single phase, 50/60 Hz) and 230VAC 3-phase, 0-60 Hz output allows use in in a wide range of applications and installation. A 0-5VDC follower speed adjustment allows precise speed control.
“Built-in safety features include overload protection for current and temperature, anti-coast deceleration, and motor braking. Four models are available with open chassis or NEMA 4X enclosures. Dart EZ VFDs provide precise speed control and efficiency, making them ideal for conveyors, fans & blowers, pumps & compressors, and more.”
Learn more at dartcontrols.com.