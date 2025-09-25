New Extreme Series Planers from Grizzly

Grizzly Industrial introduces two wide-capacity Extreme Series planers, the 32” model G0988 and 40” model G0989, both equipped with six-row V-Helical cutterheads, digital thickness controls, and cast-iron tables.

The G0988 is powered by a 15-hp main motor, while the G0989 steps up to 20-hp motor. Both machines run on 3-phase power and come prewired for 220 volts with the option to convert to 440 volts, according to the company.

“These planers were built for production shops and wide material applications. The wider capacity, V-Helical head, variable feed, and keypad thickness presets allows production to move from rough to finish with fewer passes,” said product manager Pat Raynor.