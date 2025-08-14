New Door Style from Showplace Cabinetry

SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Showplace Cabinetry introduces the Wren door style, described as a fresh take on transitional design with clean lines and versatile appeal.

“Wren is a cope-and-stick style door featuring a 3/8" solid reverse-raised center panel and 2-3/4” wide stiles and rails, offering a substantial yet refined profile,” the company said.

"Featuring a vertical step profile on the stiles, this door style is compatible with a wide variety of design aesthetics and is available in the Showplace Framed Overlay (partial and full), Inset, and ShowplaceEVO (frameless) product lines.

“Wren is available in red oak, maple, paint grade, cherry, hickory, and rustic alder wood species, and a wide variety of standard and specialty paints and finishes.”

Learn more at showplacecabinetry.com.

