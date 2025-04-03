New Decorative Panels from Castlewood

Castlewood has added to its product line with the X-Panel Overlay and Island End Panel, which can be used together or separately to enhance and add depth to kitchen island designs.

“X-Panels are made of solid hardwood lumber. Island End Panels are made of solid hardwood lumber and veneer core hardwood plywood. Both are available in alder, cherry, hickory, maple, red oak, and white oak,” the company explains.

“Island End Panels have solid hardwood fillers on both exposed ends and come in a variety of standard sizes. Standard height is 34-1/2”. Standard thicknesses are 3”, 6”, and 12”. Standard lengths are 24”, 30”, 36”, and 48”. The X-Overlay is 3/4” thick solid wood, 34-1/2” tall, and available in 24”, 30”, 36”, and 48” lengths.”