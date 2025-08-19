New CornerMax Lazy Susan from Hardware Resources

“The CornerMax Lazy Susan frame mounts to the inside walls of the cabinet with concealed support arms that give the illusion of floating shelves,” the company explains. "It comes with a jig to ensure proper alignment and can be easily installed after the countertop is in place.

“In addition to eliminating the center pole associated with traditional Lazy Susan designs, the CornerMax features a patent-pending pivot system that utilizes a pin and hub rather than ball bearings for a more stable and quieter spin motion. It is available in 18” round, or 27” and 31” kidney shape options with two adjustable height shelves that rotate 360° independently. The shelves are made from UV-finished birch plywood with a polished chrome rim to keep items securely on the shelf.”