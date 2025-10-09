New Charging Drawer from Hardware Resources

Hardware Resources has expanded its line of organization solutions to include a Charging Drawer that features two fast charging USB-C ports and two AC outlets.

“In addition to being able to charge four devices simultaneously, the Charging Drawer discreetly stores cables and other accessories, so countertops are kept clutter-free,” the manufacturer explained.

“Charging Drawers ship fully assembled and ready to install, featuring a UV-coated white birch dovetail drawer with preinstalled HR Max full-extension, soft-close undermount slides. It has a specially designed patent-pending rear bracket that makes positioning easy, and the drawer simply plugs into a GFCI outlet for easy installation.”