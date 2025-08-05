New Charger from Milwaukee

Milwaukee introduces the new M18 Top-Off Charger & Power Supply, a compact battery charger that is up to 65 percent smaller than traditional kitted chargers, according to the company.

“Designed for users who charge on the go, this charger delivers simultaneous M18 battery and device charging,” the company explained.

“The M18 Top-Off Charger & Power Supply features one100-watt bi-directional USB-C PD port and one 15-watt USB-C port to deliver 115 watts of continuous power for faster headlamp, phone, tablet, and laptop charging.”