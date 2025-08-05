SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New Charger from Milwaukee

Milwaukee introduces the new M18 Top-Off Charger & Power Supply, a compact battery charger that is up to 65 percent smaller than traditional kitted chargers, according to the company. “Designed…

Woodshop News Editors

Milwaukee introduces the new M18 Top-Off Charger & Power Supply, a compact battery charger that is up to 65 percent smaller than traditional kitted chargers, according to the company.

“Designed for users who charge on the go, this charger delivers simultaneous M18 battery and device charging,” the company explained.

“The M18 Top-Off Charger & Power Supply features one100-watt bi-directional USB-C PD port and one 15-watt USB-C port to deliver 115 watts of continuous power for faster headlamp, phone, tablet, and laptop charging.”

 The M18 Top-Off Charger & Power Supply, model 2847-20, has a MSRP of $99. Learn more at milwaukeetool.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;