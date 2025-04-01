New Battery/Charger from Metabo HPT

Metabo HPT introduces its new 36/18 volt (4.0Ah/8.0Ah) High-Power MultiVolt Tabless Battery, which delivers 50 percent more power than previous Metabo HPT batteries, according to the company.

“Featuring cutting-edge tabless cell technology, this high-power battery delivers longer runtime, increased power output, and superior heat management, ensuring your tools operate at peak performance even under heavy loads,” the company explains.

“In addition, we are introducing the 36V/18V (12.0Ah)Quick Charger (UC36YSL2), which pairs seamlessly with the 381991M tabless battery, making it your go-to solution for the fastest charging experience. Designed for speed and reliability, this charger minimizes downtime, ensuring your tools stay powered up and ready to tackle any task.”