New Backpack Vacuum from Milwaukee

Milwaukee presents the new cordless M18 Fuel 3-in-1 Backpack Vacuum for everyday job site cleanup tasks.

“This backpack vacuum offers full control of power and modes with a tethered remote that can be stored on the harness, vacuum, or user,” the company explained.

"The kitted ergonomic handle reduces wrist fatigue and allows extended cleanup for added comfort. All (five) kitted accessories have dedicated onboard storage for added convenience. The included HEPA Filter ensures optimal dust and fine debris collection.”