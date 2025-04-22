SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Acting Regional Forester for Eastern Region

Gordie Blum will serve as acting regional forester for the Eastern Region, effective May 1, according to an April 21 announcement from USDA Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz. Blum will…

Woodshop News Staff

Gordie Blum will serve as acting regional forester for the Eastern Region, effective May 1, according to an April 21 announcement from USDA Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz.

Blum will temporarily succeed Regional Forester Tony Dixon as he reaches his planned retirement after 34 years of service.   “I would like to thank Tony for his dedication and exemplary leadership for over three decades. He’s left a meaningful legacy and has truly been a champion of our mission and employees,” said Schultz.

  As acting regional forester, Blum will oversee management of 17 national forests and one national tallgrass prairie spanning the Northeast and Midwest United States.  

 “Gordie’s understanding of the importance of field work and collaboration with state and local decision-makers perfectly positions him to serve in this leadership role for the Eastern Region. As the agency focuses on safety, active forest management, fire management and recreation, Blum will work with our partners to advance the agency’s mission critical work,” said Schultz.

Learn more at fs.usda.gov.

Woodshop News StaffAuthor
