New 17” Brush Sander from Grizzly Industrial

Grizzly Industrial's new G0400 17" brush sander offers woodworkers and cabinet shops the ability to sand 3-dimensional surfaces, like raised panel doors and moldings, at scale.

“With its unique variable-speed 240-grit bristle brush and feed conveyor, this machine is designed to save time, replacing tedious handwork with reliable and fast production runs. Also great for sanding reclaimed lumber, textured metal, finish coats, and more,” the company said.

“Traditionally, sanding both wood and metal requires two separate machines — doubling your equipment costs and required floor space. The new Grizzly 17" Brush Sander eliminates that problem by combining both capabilities into one flexible solution.” added Jon Lamza, Director of Special Projects for Grizzly Industrial.