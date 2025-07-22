SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New 17” Brush Sander from Grizzly Industrial

Grizzly Industrial’s new G0400 17″ brush sander offers woodworkers and cabinet shops the ability to sand 3-dimensional surfaces, like raised panel doors and moldings, at scale. “With its unique variable-speed…

Woodshop News Editors

Grizzly Industrial's new G0400 17" brush sander offers woodworkers and cabinet shops the ability to sand 3-dimensional surfaces, like raised panel doors and moldings, at scale.

“With its unique variable-speed 240-grit bristle brush and feed conveyor, this machine is designed to save time, replacing tedious handwork with reliable and fast production runs. Also great for sanding reclaimed lumber, textured metal, finish coats, and more,” the company said.

“Traditionally, sanding both wood and metal requires two separate machines — doubling your equipment costs and required floor space. The new Grizzly 17" Brush Sander eliminates that problem by combining both capabilities into one flexible solution.”  added  Jon Lamza, Director of Special Projects for Grizzly Industrial.

The G0400 is available now on grizzly.com and retails for $3,750. Additional brushes and a sanding drum are available.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;