New 10” Miter Saw from Metabo HPT
Metabo HPT introduces the 10” single bevel compound miter saw, model C10FCG2, featuring an Xact Cut shadow cut line and improvements to the saw’s miter scale and controls. “Its 0…
Metabo HPT introduces the 10” single bevel compound miter saw, model C10FCG2, featuring an Xact Cut shadow cut line and improvements to the saw’s miter scale and controls.
“Its 0 to 52-degree miter range (left/right) and 0 to 45-degree left bevel ensure clean, precise cuts for various tasks,” the company explained. “The large table, equipped with a vice clamping system, secures workpieces in place for added stability.
“Additional features include a sliding fence for better support, an electric brake for safety, and a dust bag for a cleaner workspace.”
It has an MSRP of $169. Learn more at metabo-hpt.com.