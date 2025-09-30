New 10” Band Saw from Laguna
Laguna Tools has added a 10” band saw, the V:10, scheduled for its official launch on Oct. 1. “The all-new Laguna V:10 band saw leads the competition with many best-in-class…
Laguna Tools has added a 10” band saw, the V:10, scheduled for its official launch on Oct. 1.
“The all-new Laguna V:10 band saw leads the competition with many best-in-class features for 10” band saws,” the company said in a statement. “Our smallest band saw is loaded with innovative features normally found in larger machines. These features, along with the superior performance of the V:10, make it the best value for the price in 10” band saws.”
Features include cast iron wheels, 1-hp induction motor, 5.75” resaw capacity, dual dust ports, and integrated lighting.
Learn more at lagunatools.com.