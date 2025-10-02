Mineck Fellowship Winner Announced

Houston-based artist Joyce Lin has been awarded the Mineck Fellowship, a grant of $25,000 made every year since 2009 to an emerging or mid-career furniture builder, according to the Society of Arts & Crafts.

Lin was selected from a field of 96 applicants by a panel of three jurors that included furniture artists Rosanne Somerson, Jack Mauch and Jomo Tariku. “Lin intends to use the funds to employ a part-time fabrication assistant in her studio, a move that will dramatically increase her artistic output and that puts her in the company of great craftspeople who came before her,” the Society said.