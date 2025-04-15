SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Milwaukee Adds New Multi-Bit Driver

Milwaukee introduces the new 6-in-1 Stubby Multi-Bit Screwdriver, which measures 3” in length and includes four bits and two nut drivers. It can also be purchased with Milwaukee’s 11-in-1 Multi-Bit…

Milwaukee introduces the new 6-in-1 Stubby Multi-Bit Screwdriver, which measures 3” in length and includes four bits and two nut drivers.

It can also be purchased with Milwaukee’s 11-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver, which includes eight bits and three nut drivers.

“Delivering on the need for efficiency, both solutions feature a removable, dual-sided bit holder that keeps bits organized and enables quick changes between sizes and types,” the company explains.

“The chrome-plated bit holders are designed to withstand harsh jobsite conditions, ensuring long-lasting durability and performance for professionals. Both screwdrivers are backed by Milwaukee’s Limited Lifetime warranty.”

Learn more at milwaukeetool.com.

Related Stories
Castlewood Publishes Updated Product Catalog
NewsCastlewood Publishes Updated Product CatalogWoodshop News Staff
New Puck Lighting from Tresco Lighting
NewsNew Puck Lighting from Tresco LightingWoodshop News Staff
The market is there
Columns/BlogsThe market is thereA.J. Hamler
Diversified Wood Products Management Team Acquires Majority Interest
NewsDiversified Wood Products Management Team Acquires Majority InterestWoodshop News Staff
DOD adds Aluminum Touch-Up Pens
NewsDOD adds Aluminum Touch-Up PensWoodshop News Staff
New President at Timesavers
NewsNew President at TimesaversWoodshop News Staff

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;