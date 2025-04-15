Milwaukee Adds New Multi-Bit Driver

Milwaukee introduces the new 6-in-1 Stubby Multi-Bit Screwdriver, which measures 3” in length and includes four bits and two nut drivers.

It can also be purchased with Milwaukee’s 11-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver, which includes eight bits and three nut drivers.

“Delivering on the need for efficiency, both solutions feature a removable, dual-sided bit holder that keeps bits organized and enables quick changes between sizes and types,” the company explains.

“The chrome-plated bit holders are designed to withstand harsh jobsite conditions, ensuring long-lasting durability and performance for professionals. Both screwdrivers are backed by Milwaukee’s Limited Lifetime warranty.”