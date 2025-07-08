Mastercam Releases Mastercam 2026

Mastercam, a provider of CAD/CAM software, announces the release of Mastercam 2026 with several productivity enhancements, advanced machining capabilities, and AI-enabled CAM intelligence.

“Built on extensive customer feedback and industry research, Mastercam 2026 focuses on eliminating bottlenecks in the programming workflow while providing more precise control over complex machining operations,” the company said in a statement.

“A key feature in Mastercam 2026 is its redesigned Solid Hole Functionality, which provides manufacturers with improved control over hole creation in solid models. The new three-panel interface — geometry selection, hole style, and advanced options— enables programmers to design complex hole features with precision and ease, reducing programming time for parts with multiple hole types and configurations.”

“Our customers have been asking for more intuitive and powerful hole creation tools for years,” said Nand Shivkumar, Chief Innovation Officer at Mastercam. “The new Solid Hole Functionality doesn’t just save time, it gives programmers the precision and flexibility they need to handle the most complex geometries with confidence.”