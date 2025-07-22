Maine School is Adding a Carving Intensive

The Center for Furniture Craftsmanship in Rockport, Maine, announces a new six-week Carving Intensive set to launch in April 2026.

”Designed for aspiring professionals and committed amateurs alike, this full-time course delivers a rigorous, hands-on education in architectural and ornamental carving unavailable anywhere else in the country,” the school said in a statement.

”Students start with carving an assigned sequence of classic design motifs that build in complexity and are pertinent to both architectural elements and furniture. These typically include relief-carved scrolls, gothic tracery, floral/foliate motifs, and more. Subsequently, students research and design their own projects, beginning with simple combinations of standard design elements and concluding with a more substantial project such as an arrangement of naturalistic foliage, fruit, or flowers.

“Lead instructor Takako Jin is a London-based Japanese-British master woodcarver with a background in fine art and violin making. She has worked as a professional woodcarver, gilder, and antiques restorer for over a decade. She trained in historic ornamental woodcarving at City & Guilds of London Art School, where she is now an instructor.

“All experience levels are welcome, and enrollment is now open! For a full course description, please visit our website.”