Kreg Updates Rip-Cut Edge Guide

Woodshop News Editors

Kreg Tool has redesigned its Rip-Cut circular saw edge guide, which now offers a smoother, more intuitive experience for users looking to cut plywood, MDF, and other sheet goods up to 24" wide, the company explained.

“The Rip-Cut is all about cutting sheet goods down to the same size faster and easier,” Jerry Rosenberger, Kreg’s director of product management. “This updated version keeps everything people love about the original, with the redesigned sled offering even better compatibility and ease of use across an even wider range of tools, including seamless integration with our new Ionic Drive cordless circular saws.”

The Rip-Cut includes a universal sled that fits most left- or right-blade circular saws, mini circular saws, worm drive saws, jigsaws and trim routers.

Learn more at kregtool.com.

